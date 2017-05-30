Mormon missionaries being surveyed online regarding personal safety, risks
Two Mormon missionaries walk past a large map of the world in a hallway at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah Thursday January 31, 2008. SALT LAKE CITY - Mormon missionaries are having a say about their personal safety as the LDS Church conducts an online survey among its young adult full-time missionary volunteers A link to an online survey was sent by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this past weekend to the 62,000 missionaries currently serving in the church's 400-plus missions worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Sat
|Vonopro
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Jun 1
|anonymous
|416
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|May 12
|SharonFarris
|4
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|East Coast Logic
|5
|Trump and chaffetz
|Feb '17
|Con job
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC