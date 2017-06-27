Lights! Camera! Action! Seven new and returning productions to be filmed in Utah
From left to right: Asher Angel, Sofia Wylie, Joshua Rush, Peyton Elizabeth Less and Lilan Bowden in the Disney Channel show "Andi Mack," which returns to film in Utah this year for its second season. The Utah Film Commission recently announced that the Economic Development Board has approved seven new films and television shows to be shot in Utah, bringing over $20 million to the state and creating 479 local jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Sat
|anonymous
|426
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|5
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|8
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|2
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC