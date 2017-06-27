Lights! Camera! Action! Seven new and...

Lights! Camera! Action! Seven new and returning productions to be filmed in Utah

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

From left to right: Asher Angel, Sofia Wylie, Joshua Rush, Peyton Elizabeth Less and Lilan Bowden in the Disney Channel show "Andi Mack," which returns to film in Utah this year for its second season. The Utah Film Commission recently announced that the Economic Development Board has approved seven new films and television shows to be shot in Utah, bringing over $20 million to the state and creating 479 local jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Sat anonymous 426
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jun 16 janofsky 5
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Jun 16 janofsky 8
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jun 16 janofsky 2
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Utah County was issued at June 27 at 8:54AM MDT

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC