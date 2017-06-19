Law School's Design Lab Will Develop ...

Law School's Design Lab Will Develop Apps and Other Solutions to A2J Crisis

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lawsites

This fall, BYU Law School in Provo, Utah, will launch an innovative design lab, called LawX, in which second- and third-year law students will step into the role of entrepreneur to design apps and other solutions to help address Utah's critical gap in access to legal services Six-to-eight law students will participate in the inaugural LawX class this fall, with the mission of designing a way to help self-represented litigants respond when they are served with a lawsuit. Each semester thereafter, the class will focus on coming up with a product or solution to address one problem in law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawsites.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) 3 hr anonymous 424
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jun 16 janofsky 5
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Jun 16 janofsky 8
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jun 16 janofsky 2
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Utah County was issued at June 21 at 10:43PM MDT

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC