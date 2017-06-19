Law School's Design Lab Will Develop Apps and Other Solutions to A2J Crisis
This fall, BYU Law School in Provo, Utah, will launch an innovative design lab, called LawX, in which second- and third-year law students will step into the role of entrepreneur to design apps and other solutions to help address Utah's critical gap in access to legal services Six-to-eight law students will participate in the inaugural LawX class this fall, with the mission of designing a way to help self-represented litigants respond when they are served with a lawsuit. Each semester thereafter, the class will focus on coming up with a product or solution to address one problem in law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawsites.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|anonymous
|424
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|5
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|8
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|2
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC