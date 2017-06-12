Joe Summerhays hangs on to one-shot lead in Provo Open heading into final round
In the case of second-round leader Joseph Summerhays, the tough par-4 yielded a pair of birdies through the first two rounds and he is the leader at 65-70 135 at 9-under heading into Saturday's final round of the 78th Provo Open. Summerhays has a one-shot lead over a trio of professionals that include Provo's Chris Moody, former champion Dusty Fielding of St. George, and Spanish Oaks champion Todd Tanner of Sandy, all in at 8-under par after 36 holes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|10 hr
|anonymous
|421
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|May '17
|SharonFarris
|4
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|East Coast Logic
|5
|Trump and chaffetz
|Feb '17
|Con job
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC