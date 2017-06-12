Joe Summerhays hangs on to one-shot l...

Joe Summerhays hangs on to one-shot lead in Provo Open heading into final round

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Deseret News

In the case of second-round leader Joseph Summerhays, the tough par-4 yielded a pair of birdies through the first two rounds and he is the leader at 65-70 135 at 9-under heading into Saturday's final round of the 78th Provo Open. Summerhays has a one-shot lead over a trio of professionals that include Provo's Chris Moody, former champion Dusty Fielding of St. George, and Spanish Oaks champion Todd Tanner of Sandy, all in at 8-under par after 36 holes.

