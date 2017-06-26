Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds plans b...

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds plans benefit show in support of LGBTQ youth

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds is planning a benefit show in support of LGBTQ youth who feel they have to hide or suppress their identity because of religious teachings. The event is called Love Loud, and will be held August 26 in Provo, Utah.

