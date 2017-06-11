How Vivint Won the 2017 SAMMY Award f...

How Vivint Won the 2017 SAMMY Award for Best Community Outreach Program

Among numerous philanthropic efforts in 2016, Vivint employees partnered with Feed My Starving Children to package more than 270,000 meals for underprivileged children in Haiti, Cambodia and Nicaragua. Based in Provo, Utah, Vivint continues to build upon not just its national presence in security and the smart home, but for its various philanthropic efforts to help children with intellectual disabilities and their families.

