How Vivint Won the 2017 SAMMY Award for Best Community Outreach Program
Among numerous philanthropic efforts in 2016, Vivint employees partnered with Feed My Starving Children to package more than 270,000 meals for underprivileged children in Haiti, Cambodia and Nicaragua. Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship Based in Provo, Utah, Vivint continues to build upon not just its national presence in security and the smart home, but for its various philanthropic efforts to help children with intellectual disabilities and their families.
