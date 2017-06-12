GOP 3rd District primary could be a f...

GOP 3rd District primary could be a first with more than 2 candidates

Monday Jun 12 Read more: KSL-TV

Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District will likely have three candidates - possibly a first in Utah politics - to choose from in the August primary election in the race to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz. Provo Mayor John Curtis on Monday turned in 15,525 signatures, more than twice the 7,000 needed to get on the GOP primary ballot.

