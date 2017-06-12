GOP 3rd District primary could be a first with more than 2 candidates
Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District will likely have three candidates - possibly a first in Utah politics - to choose from in the August primary election in the race to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz. Provo Mayor John Curtis on Monday turned in 15,525 signatures, more than twice the 7,000 needed to get on the GOP primary ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Jun 12
|anonymous
|421
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|May '17
|SharonFarris
|4
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|East Coast Logic
|5
|Trump and chaffetz
|Feb '17
|Con job
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC