Former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette hits...

Former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette hits 92 of 100 threes during fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Deseret News

From Glen Falls, New York, to Provo, Utah, to Shanghai, China, Jimmer Fredette has delighted crowds as his has dropped three after three after three. On Friday, he was back at it to help raise money for Heritage, a residential treatment center for adolescents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jun 16 janofsky 5
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Jun 16 janofsky 8
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jun 16 janofsky 2
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Jun 15 anonymous 423
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC