Former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette hits 92 of 100 threes during fundraiser
From Glen Falls, New York, to Provo, Utah, to Shanghai, China, Jimmer Fredette has delighted crowds as his has dropped three after three after three. On Friday, he was back at it to help raise money for Heritage, a residential treatment center for adolescents.
