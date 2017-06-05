FMA files charges under Crimes Act
Two men appeared yesterday in the Tauranga District Court in relation to various charges filed by the FMA under the Crimes Act. Robert Ian South is charged with two counts of theft by a person in a special relationship, under section 220 of the Crimes Act 1961.
