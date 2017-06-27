Danny Ainge main host of first congressional fundraiser for son Tanner
Former BYU basketball star Danny Ainge is the main host of his son Tanner's first campaign fundraiser in the race for the 3rd District seat in Congress being vacated by Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah. The price tag to attend the Monday reception with Danny Ainge, now the general manager and president of basketball operations of the Boston Celtics, at the Red Ledges Golf Club in Heber City is $1,000 - or $2,700 for a couple.
