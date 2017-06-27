Danny Ainge main host of first congre...

Danny Ainge main host of first congressional fundraiser for son Tanner

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

Former BYU basketball star Danny Ainge is the main host of his son Tanner's first campaign fundraiser in the race for the 3rd District seat in Congress being vacated by Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah. The price tag to attend the Monday reception with Danny Ainge, now the general manager and president of basketball operations of the Boston Celtics, at the Red Ledges Golf Club in Heber City is $1,000 - or $2,700 for a couple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Jun 24 anonymous 426
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jun 16 janofsky 5
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Jun 16 janofsky 8
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jun 16 janofsky 2
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,780 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC