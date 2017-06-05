Courtesy Mason Allen Blair

Courtesy Mason Allen Blair

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A Utah man who allegedly punched his 3-month-old son in the face after the infant spit up on him last weekend has been charged with second-degree felony child abuse. Mason Allen Blair, 22, of Ogden, was charged Friday in Provo's 4th District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Sat Vonopro 1
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Jun 1 anonymous 416
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... May 12 SharonFarris 4
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb '17 East Coast Logic 5
Trump and chaffetz Feb '17 Con job 1
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,694 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC