Courtesy Mason Allen Blair
A Utah man who allegedly punched his 3-month-old son in the face after the infant spit up on him last weekend has been charged with second-degree felony child abuse. Mason Allen Blair, 22, of Ogden, was charged Friday in Provo's 4th District Court.
