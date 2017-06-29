Colorado Springs man literally walks 500 miles to propose to his Utah girlfriend
Michael Baker decided to walk 500 miles to Provo to propose to his girlfriend, according to Fox-21 in Colorado Springs. Baker sent his girlfriend Tracie Wyson a video of the song "I'm Gonna Be" by The Proclaimers, which many know as the "I would walk 500 miles" song.
