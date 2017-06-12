Candidates campaigning hard for deleg...

Candidates campaigning hard for delegates as GOP convention gets underway

Saturday

Most of the GOP candidates seeking their party's nomination to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz were campaigning hard Saturday morning in the lead-up to the 3rd District delegate vote that will advance one of them to the primary ballot. As the candidates answered questions from some of the 1,000 delegates expected for the convention at Timpview High School, their volunteers handed out treats including free waffles, doughnuts, juice, and, of course, campaign literature.

