BYU gives amnesty to sexual assault victims, witnesses
PROVO, Utah>> Brigham Young University has announced it formally adopted an amnesty policy for victims or witnesses of sexual assault. The university adopted the policy Friday, which will be implemented at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints' colleges and universities; BYU-Idaho, BYU-Hawaii and Latter-Day Saints Business College.
