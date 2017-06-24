BYU gives amnesty to sexual assault v...

BYU gives amnesty to sexual assault victims, witnesses

33 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

PROVO, Utah>> Brigham Young University has announced it formally adopted an amnesty policy for victims or witnesses of sexual assault. The university adopted the policy Friday, which will be implemented at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints' colleges and universities; BYU-Idaho, BYU-Hawaii and Latter-Day Saints Business College.

