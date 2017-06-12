BYU baseball's ace pitcher Maverik Bu...

BYU baseball's ace pitcher Maverik Buffo selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017 MLB Draft

BYU's day one starter, Maverik Buffo, has been drafted in the 34th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays . During his freshman season, Maverik worked mostly from the bullpen in his 10 appearances.

