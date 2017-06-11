BYU baseball slugger Colton Shaver se...

BYU baseball slugger Colton Shaver selected by the Houston Astros in 2017 MLB Draft

Congratulations to Colton Shaver on his selection in the 39th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros . Colton Shaver has been a crucial piece of the BYU baseball program, as evidenced by his starting in every single game of his college career.

