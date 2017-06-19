Ballroom dancing pair from Provo movi...

Ballroom dancing pair from Provo moving on in 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Jensen Arnold and Tristan Sosa of Provo, Utah, have made it to the next round on the 14th season of Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance." Arnold, whose sister, Lindsay Arnold, was previously on the show in season nine, and Sosa started ballroom dancing together when she was 11 and he was 12. They said on the show that they separated for a time but got back together for their audition that aired Monday, June 19. Jensen Arnold said it has always been her dream to audition on "So You Think You Can Dance," especially after seeing her sister, who she looks up to, perform on the show.

