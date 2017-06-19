Analysis: What Georgia and Maine coul...

Analysis: What Georgia and Maine could teach Utah about the Chaffetz special election

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Deseret News

Georgia's 6th special congressional election ended up being an easy GOP win Tuesday night, but not before both parties combined to spend $55 million battling for the seat, the most expensive House race in history. Explanations for the fierce battle in Atlanta's suburbs for a long-held GOP seat once occupied by Newt Gingrich include Trump fatigue in a district where the president underperformed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Sat anonymous 426
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jun 16 janofsky 5
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Jun 16 janofsky 8
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jun 16 janofsky 2
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Utah County was issued at June 26 at 3:06PM MDT

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,824 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC