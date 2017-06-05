Alleva Launches First-of-its-Kind Ele...

Alleva Launches First-of-its-Kind Electronic Medical Records App

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Alleva announces the launch of its new cloud-based software and an office location in Utah. Provo, UT June 07, 2017 Alleva, an electronic medical records company , announces the successful launch of their new client-accessible app-a first in the EMR industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) 2 hr anonymous 418
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... May 12 SharonFarris 4
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb '17 East Coast Logic 5
Trump and chaffetz Feb '17 Con job 1
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Utah County was issued at June 07 at 1:13PM MDT

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC