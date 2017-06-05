Alleva Launches First-of-its-Kind Electronic Medical Records App
Alleva announces the launch of its new cloud-based software and an office location in Utah. Provo, UT June 07, 2017 Alleva, an electronic medical records company , announces the successful launch of their new client-accessible app-a first in the EMR industry.
