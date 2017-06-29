Algal bloom spotted on Utah Lake, which may be closed over the holiday weekend
Rick Egan In this file photo from July 2016, a mile-long algal bloom is seen in Utah Lake near the Lindon Marina. A new bloom was detected in the lake earlier this week, and Utah County Health Department officials have posted warning signs in the Provo Bay and harbor area.
