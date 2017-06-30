Algal bloom headed to Jordan River

The latest satellite imagery shows that the algal bloom detected in Provo Bay of Utah Lake is now headed to the Jordan River. In what threatens to be a repeat of the 2016 algal bloom outbreak, the onset of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, is creating a potential health hazard for the recreating public over one of the busiest holiday weekends.

