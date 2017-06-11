11 GOP candidates hoping to win Chaff...

11 GOP candidates hoping to win Chaffetz' seat gather in Lehi

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KSL-TV

With days to go before the Republican Party's nominating convention, 11 Republican candidates hoping to fill Rep. Jason Chaffetz' 3rd District seat enjoyed an opportunity to explain their candidacy and political stances at a town hall discussion Wednesday night. While many agreed on topics like balancing the national budget and foreign policy, the candidates differed in their approaches to adapting the party to reach a younger audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Fri janofsky 5
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Fri janofsky 8
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Fri janofsky 2
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Jun 15 anonymous 423
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,830,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC