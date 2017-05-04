Vivint Smart Home Ties Into Best Buy
Provo, Utah-based Vivint Smart Home , the installer of smart home products, announced a big deal this morning to bring its services to the stores of electronics retailer Best Buy . According to the two, they have partnered to launch a "smart home" service, which will allow visitors to its stores to interact with Vivint's products and consult with "smart home experts" for design and installation.
