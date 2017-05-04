Vivint Smart Home Ties Into Best Buy

Provo, Utah-based Vivint Smart Home , the installer of smart home products, announced a big deal this morning to bring its services to the stores of electronics retailer Best Buy . According to the two, they have partnered to launch a "smart home" service, which will allow visitors to its stores to interact with Vivint's products and consult with "smart home experts" for design and installation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Techrockies.com.