Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering
Vivint's inside sales channel increased originations by 9.1% to 24,498 net new smart home subscribers during the quarter. Subscriber account attrition stood at 12% for the first quarter, compared to 12.6% for the previous quarter ending Dec. 31, 2016.
