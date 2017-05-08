Vivint partners with Best Buy

PROVO, Utah-A new partnership between Vivint and Best Buy will allow consumers to shop for Vivint smart home products in a physical store, in the same way they can purchase other consumer electronics, and the smart home and security company plans to be in more than 400 Best Buy stores by the end of October. Previously, a potential smart home customer "had to have somebody meet them in the home and knock on the door, or they'd have to call in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Systems News.