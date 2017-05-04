Virtual Experience Arcade Opens Flags...

Virtual Experience Arcade Opens Flagship Location in Provo, Utah

The press and public are invited to the opening of the Virtual Experience Arcade for an engaging and interactive journey through incredible virtual reality worlds as part of the new digital entertainment nightlife in Provo. Located at 285 Center Street in Provo, Utah, guests can interact in a dozen different virtual worlds including Smashbox Arena, Quivr, Raw Data, Waltz of the Wizard, Audioshield, Space Pirate Training, Island 359, The Bellows and many other single or multiplayer games.

