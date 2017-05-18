Utah tech-booster Silicon Slopes opens new offices in Lehi

The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, speaks with Silicon Slopes Executive Director Clint Betts, center, and Silicon Slopes board member Carine Clark, right, as they show him around the new Silicon Slopes space in Lehi, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, speaks with Silicon Slopes Executive Director Clint Betts, center, and Silicon Slopes board member Carine Clark, right, as they show him around the new Silicon Slopes space in Lehi, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.