Utah senator, mayor among top candida...

Utah senator, mayor among top candidates for Chaffetz's seat

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this May 20, 2017 photo, state Sen. Deidre Henderson speaks during the Utah GOP Convention, in Sandy, Utah. Henderson and Provo Mayor John Curtis lead a packed field of candidates squaring off for the open congressional seat soon-to-be vacated by U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Sat Vonopro 1
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Jun 1 anonymous 416
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... May 12 SharonFarris 4
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb '17 East Coast Logic 5
Trump and chaffetz Feb '17 Con job 1
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,507,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC