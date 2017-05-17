Utah legislators looking at unintended consequences of .05% DUI law
A state legislative committee took its first swing Wednesday at possibly tweaking Utah's controversial new law dropping the legal blood alcohol content for driving from .08 percent to .05 percent. "Do we look at leaving it the way it is? Do we look at making changes? Reducing the penalties between .05 to .08?" asked Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, co-chairman of the Transportation Interim Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|May 12
|SharonFarris
|4
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|Anonymous
|414
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 19
|YuliaKarymova
|7
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar '17
|asdf
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|East Coast Logic
|5
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC