The two most sober cities in America are in Utah
Financial resource website 24/7 Wall St. recently ranked Provo as the driest city in the country since only 8.5 percent of the metro area's adults report drinking excessively or binge drinking. 24/7 Wall St. said Provo's low drinking percentage is due to the state's high population of Mormons.
