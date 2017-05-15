Provo River flood warning extended to...

Provo River flood warning extended to Friday

Deseret News

A flood warning has been extended for the Provo River northeast of Orem and Provo as a spring snowstorm heads for the mountains of northern Utah. The National Weather Service says the river will remain at or near flood stage below the Deer Creek Reservoir through at least Friday morning.

