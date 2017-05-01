Orem man's sex assault trial postponed over witness dispute
A trial for an Orem man accused of sexual assault has been postponed at least four months because defense lawyers want to dispute an expert witness in the case. Attorneys for 40-year-old Nasiru Seidu met with prosecutors and a judge behind closed doors Monday before returning to a Provo courtroom and scheduling a June 6 hearing to discuss the witness testimony.
