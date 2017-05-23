Op-ed: Building energy efficiency to improve air quality
In the Utah Foundation's 2016 Utah Priorities Project survey, Utah voters statewide ranked air quality as the second most important issue in 2016, and voters along the Wasatch Front ranked air quality as the number one most important issue. This won't be news to anyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|May 12
|SharonFarris
|4
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|414
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|YuliaKarymova
|7
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar '17
|asdf
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|East Coast Logic
|5
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC