Mormon church severs some of its ties...

Mormon church severs some of its ties to the Boy Scouts.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

In this July 21, 2010, photo, Scouts from Eagle Mountain, Utah, work on a service project. The Mormon church, the biggest sponsor of Boy Scout troops in the United States, announced Thursday, May 11, 2017, it is pulling as many as 185,000 older youths from the organization as part of an effort to start its own scouting-like program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Apr 21 Anonymous 414
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Apr 19 YuliaKarymova 7
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar '17 asdf 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar '17 Niaino 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb '17 East Coast Logic 5
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Utah County was issued at May 11 at 6:40PM MDT

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC