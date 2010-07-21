Mormon church severs some of its ties to the Boy Scouts.
In this July 21, 2010, photo, Scouts from Eagle Mountain, Utah, work on a service project. The Mormon church, the biggest sponsor of Boy Scout troops in the United States, announced Thursday, May 11, 2017, it is pulling as many as 185,000 older youths from the organization as part of an effort to start its own scouting-like program.
