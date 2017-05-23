LDS Activism, Polygamy and Sexual Violence and Activism within
LDS Activism Feel intimidated by those self-important congressional and state representatives of yours? You might be even less inclined to speak up if you were raised in a Mormon, trusting and non-threatening environment. LDS Dems is sponsoring two Lift Up Your Voice: Reaching Your Representatives events with Emily Ellsworth to discuss how to be more effective and creative in contacting your representatives, getting your voice heard and igniting change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake City Weekly.
