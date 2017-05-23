LDS Activism, Polygamy and Sexual Violence and Activism within

LDS Activism Feel intimidated by those self-important congressional and state representatives of yours? You might be even less inclined to speak up if you were raised in a Mormon, trusting and non-threatening environment. LDS Dems is sponsoring two Lift Up Your Voice: Reaching Your Representatives events with Emily Ellsworth to discuss how to be more effective and creative in contacting your representatives, getting your voice heard and igniting change.

