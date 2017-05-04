Lawmaker wants more clarity on U. rel...

Lawmaker wants more clarity on U. relationship with Huntsman Cancer Institute

Wednesday Read more: Deseret News

A state lawmaker said Tuesday that the Utah Legislature's Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee will soon ask University of Utah administrators for more information about the school's relationship with the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Rep. Keith Grover, R-Provo, the subcommittee's co-chairman, said he will seek more information during the Legislature's upcoming interim meetings for the sake of clarity in state funding decisions going forward.

