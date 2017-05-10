Jogging for 30 minutes per day could ...

Jogging for 30 minutes per day could slow cellular aging by 9 years

New research further emphasizes the importance of physical activity, after finding that people who are highly active can knock years off their biological age. Researchers say that running for 30 to 40 minutes over 5 days per week could reduce cellular aging by 9 years.

