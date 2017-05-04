Fortem Technologies Finds $5.5M For Drone Detection, Hunting

Provo, Utah-based Fortem Technologies , a developer of drone-detecting radar systems and technology--including a "drone killing" system which uses other drones to capture and take down unwanted drones--has raised $5.5M in a funding round, the company said over the weekend. Fortem said the funding was led by Signia Venture Partners and Data Collective .

