Farmington man charged with enticing 13-year-old girl
A Farmington man who allegedly wanted to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex and was turned on by the possibility of getting her pregnant has been charged, according to court documents. Daniel Sipe, 44, was charged Monday in Provo's 4th District Court with enticing a minor over the internet, a second-degree felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|Anonymous
|414
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 19
|YuliaKarymova
|7
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar '17
|asdf
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar '17
|Niaino
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|East Coast Logic
|5
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC