Farmington man charged with enticing 13-year-old girl

Monday

A Farmington man who allegedly wanted to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex and was turned on by the possibility of getting her pregnant has been charged, according to court documents. Daniel Sipe, 44, was charged Monday in Provo's 4th District Court with enticing a minor over the internet, a second-degree felony.

