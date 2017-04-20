EPA reclassification for pollution puts Salt Lake, Provo in 'serious' category

The inability of the Provo and Salt Lake City regions to meet 2006 federal clean air standards for fine particulate pollution resulted in the Environmental Protection Agency reclassifying the metropolitan areas into a new category of "serious" non-attainment. The new classification means Utah's air quality regulators will have to come up with enhanced strategies to keep the formation of fine particulate pollution, or PM2.5, in check.

