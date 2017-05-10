Chuck Norris meets with Utah fans, sa...

Chuck Norris meets with Utah fans, says he'd accept job as FBI leader if America needs him

20 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Provo a Actor and internet meme sensation Chuck Norris made several stops at Utah Maverik stations Wednesday and Thursday, promoting his new brand of "premium artisan water," dubbed CForce. Several hundred fans - many of whom sweated out the long line to meet Norris beneath a hot sun and looked like they could use a tall drink of the product being peddled - waited their turn for a minute-long meet-and-greet with the '80s action-movie star.

Provo, UT

