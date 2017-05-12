Chuck Norris: I'm Ready to Take Over for James Comey
If President Donald Trump is looking for a butt-kicking, no-nonsense FBI director, Chuck Norris says he's ready to serve. "If someone has to clean it up, and it has to be me, I'll take the job," Norris, 77, told the Salt Lake Tribune during an appearance at a gas station in Provo, Utah.
