BYU Basketball recruiting: 3-star gua...

BYU Basketball recruiting: 3-star guard Trevin Knell to visit Provo this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Vanquish The Foe

Trevin Knell, the 6-foot-5 sharpshooting senior guard at Woods Cross High School, committed to play college basketball at the University of California this past November. This morning, Ryan Comer at the Standard-Examiner reported that Trevin Knell was given a release from his scholarship to Cal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanquish The Foe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... May 12 SharonFarris 4
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Apr '17 Anonymous 414
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Apr '17 YuliaKarymova 7
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar '17 asdf 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb '17 East Coast Logic 5
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,278,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC