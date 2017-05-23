Ainge joins field of candidates to re...

Ainge joins field of candidates to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz in Utah's 3rd District

A person with a familiar last name, especially to sports fans, has jumped into the race for Utah's soon-to-be-vacant 3rd Congressional District seat. Tanner Ainge, son of former BYU basketball star and current Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, filed with the state elections office as a Republican candidate.

