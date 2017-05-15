Action Target Launches New Line of PT...

Action Target Launches New Line of PT Steel Target Gongs

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: AmmoLand

PROVO, Utah - - Action Target INC., the leading manufacturer of modern shooting ranges, has announced the launch of the PT Gongs Series of steel targets. Action Target expands its line of steel targets by offering the new PT Gong Series of steel targets featuring The Last Stand system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... May 12 SharonFarris 4
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Apr 21 Anonymous 414
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Apr 19 YuliaKarymova 7
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar '17 asdf 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb '17 East Coast Logic 5
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Utah County was issued at May 17 at 11:30AM MDT

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC