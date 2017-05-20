2017 Vanderhall Venice Review

2017 Vanderhall Venice Review

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Motorcycle.com

If you're of the opinion the Vanderhall Venice is not a motorcycle and shouldn't be reviewed by a magazine with the URL Motorcycle.com, don't read this story and spare us the snide remarks in the comments section. If, on the other hand, you're open-minded and accepting of the fact the Vanderhall is a reverse trike with bucket seats and a steering wheel, and, by default, a motorcycle as far as the California DMV is concerned, keep reading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcycle.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... 20 hr SharonFarris 4
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Apr 21 Anonymous 414
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Apr 19 YuliaKarymova 7
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar '17 asdf 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb '17 East Coast Logic 5
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Utah County was issued at May 12 at 9:49PM MDT

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,969,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC