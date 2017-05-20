2017 Vanderhall Venice Review
If you're of the opinion the Vanderhall Venice is not a motorcycle and shouldn't be reviewed by a magazine with the URL Motorcycle.com, don't read this story and spare us the snide remarks in the comments section. If, on the other hand, you're open-minded and accepting of the fact the Vanderhall is a reverse trike with bucket seats and a steering wheel, and, by default, a motorcycle as far as the California DMV is concerned, keep reading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcycle.com.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|20 hr
|SharonFarris
|4
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|Anonymous
|414
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 19
|YuliaKarymova
|7
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar '17
|asdf
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|East Coast Logic
|5
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC