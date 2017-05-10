10 Things to Know for Friday

10 Things to Know for Friday

Amid a cloud of tear gas, an anti-government protester covers himself with a shield that reads in Spanish "Freedom," from jet of water shot from water cannon, during clashes with security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro attempted to march to the Supreme Court to protest its decision to gut the opposition-controlled congress of its powers _ a ruling that was quickly rescinded under a barrage of international criticism but that set off weeks of political unrest that have left some three dozens killed.

