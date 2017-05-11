1. WAIT WHATSen. Lee: Garland Should Replace Comey"It's something we...

1. WAIT WHATSen. Lee: Garland Should ...

United States Senator Mike Lee speaks at a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz in Provo, Utah March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart In the wake of FBI Director James Comey's departure, a Republican senator has told the White House he thinks Merrick Garland-the judge nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Obama, who never even received a hearing-would be perfect for the position.

