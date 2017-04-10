Utah Brothers Put Up Billboards Demanding Jason Chaffetz Do His Job

Two brothers have crowdfunded over $12,000 to erect billboards calling on Rep. Jason Chaffetz , the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to investigate connections between Russia and the Trump administration . Jeremy and Chris Voros formed their own political action committee called U Work 4 Utah in March, aimed at erecting several billboards around Utah County, near Chaffetz's local headquarters.

