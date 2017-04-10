UTA board should 'seize the opportuni...

UTA board should 'seize the opportunity' and toughen up, member says

North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor urged his fellow members of the Utah Transit Authority board in an email Wednesday to "seize the opportunity" to toughen up their oversight in the wake of an ongoing federal investigation. Taylor, who joined the board in February, told the trustees they should have discussed the probe made public last week at their meeting Wednesday "to show the public we are taking this seriously," but said his request to do so was turned down.

